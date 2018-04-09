Amy Donaldson Sports for April 9th, 2018

NBA

The Utah (47-33) Jazz clinched a playoff birth this weekend with a 112-97 win over the Lakers. That is quite impressive when you consider their record on January 22 was 19-28. They’re 28-5 since then, and now contending for the three seed in the Western Conference.

Soccer

Real Salt Lake beat Vancouver 2-1 at Rio Tinto. Vancouver scored two minutes into stoppage time to deny Rimando a shutout.

The Real Monarchs won their third straight game Saturday night, 1-0, in Phoenix.

Utah Royals played to a 0-0 draw against the Houston Dash. They return to Utah for this week’s home opener at Rio Tinto on Saturday.

Golf

Tony Finau, who dislocated his ankle and then injured his knee two days later, finished 10th at the Masters, earning $297,000 and automatically qualifying for next year’s Masters. The Winner, Patrick Reed, 27, Texas, shot 15 under par for the tournament. He becomes the fourth Masters champion to win his first major.

Football

Utah Falconz won on the road 48-0 over the Los Angeles Bobcats. Their home opener is also on April 14 at Cottonwood High at 3 p.m.

Other

Utah Gymnastics won the Salt Lake Regional to advance to NCAA Nationals for the 43 time.

The Warriors (Rugby) lost a heartbreaker to Ontario 24-20.

Golden Gloves Rocky Mountain Regional champions were crowned at FitCon with Utah winning 80% of the titles. Winners advance to Nationals in Omaha, Nebraska, next month.

Amy’s Column: Sports star from Kearns makes history, shuns spotlight.

