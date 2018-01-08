Bill Frost on TV for January 8th, 2018

David Bowie: The Last Five Years (Documentary, Monday Jan 8, HBO)
America’s Next Top Model (Season 24 Premiere, Tuesday Jan 9, VH1)
Alone Together (Series Debut, Wednesday Jan 10, Freeform)
The Magicians (Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday Jan 10, Syfy)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (Series Debut, Friday Jan 12, Netflix)
Taken (Season 2 Premiere, Friday Jan 12, NBC)
Divorce (Season 2 Premiere, Sunday Jan 14, HBO)
Crashing (Season 2 Premiere, Sunday Jan 14, HBO)
