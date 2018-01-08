Boner Fight for January 8th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: NO GOOD DEED SHALL GO UNPUNISHED

Niamh Baldwin, 14, cut her long blonde hair to raise money for the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for cancer sufferers. But instead of praising her teachers at Mounts Bay Academy, Penzance, Cornwall immediately threw her into isolation because her ‘Grade One’ cut did not meet uniform policy. Mum Anneka, 32, said: ‘She has been unfairly punished. She has always been a thoughtful and caring child. ‘But I was amazed when she told me that she wanted to do this over Christmas. I think this is the most courageous thing to do. ‘Especially at 14 – at that age a lot of girls are very into their looks and style, so to do something like this, we were all very proud.’ The move left Anneka furious and she hit out at the school for its actions. She said: ‘I am so upset the school has made her feel so low because her hair needs to be one centimetre longer. ‘Niamh has always had outstanding reports and feedback from all of her teachers and everyone always says she is an amazingly polite and lovely girl. ‘This doesn’t change because of a hair style and to me it is discrimination. I’m actually fuming.’

Boner Candidate #2: GAH-HILK!

It’s about as stuck as stuck can be: a couple of guys testing out a new four-wheel drive Chevy drove over a frozen pond and ended up stuck in sand, ice, and mud on Chouteau Island, just north of Interstate 270 in Madison County, Illinois. Things got even worse. “When the lake goes dry in the winter, there’s a lot of temptation for guys to think they can just come out here and go four-wheeling,” said Austin Opp of the Chain of Rocks Recreation Corp. The group owns the property and uses it for water skiing practice. “This is the worst I’ve ever seen out here. Nobody’s usually dumb enough to try to go out on the lake and he did,” Opp said. The truck’s owner told Fox2/News 11 a friend was driving just before sunrise on New Year’s Day; they thought the frozen pond was a frozen field.

