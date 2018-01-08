Geek News on the Radio for January 8th, 2018

‘Animaniacs’ reboot headed to Hulu for 2020 premiere

Yakko, Wakko and Dot are ready to break out of the Warner Bros. Studios’ water tower once again. Hulu announced Thursday that it is rebooting “Animaniacs,” along with Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation, with a two-season straight-to-series order. The original “Animaniacs” aired from 1993 to 1998 and followed the adventures of the wildly energetic and wacky (not to mention musical) Warner brothers and their Warner sister. Each show generally comprised multiple mini-episodes featuring select fan-favorite characters, including Pinky and the Brain, Slappy Squirrel and the Goodfeathers. The new “Animaniacs” will be Hulu’s first family-oriented original series.

Gillian Anderson Won’t Return as One of American Gods‘ Best Characters

Hot on the heels of news of her exit from the resurrected X-Files, it seems like Gillian Anderson also won’t be returning to play Media on Starz’ American Gods adaptation. Divulged in an interview in The Los Angeles Times, Anderson’s break-up with American Gods is a direct result of showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green taking their leave late last year: Time will tell, but for now, Anderson says, “It has been an extraordinary gift and I’m incredibly grateful for the existence of Scully in my life and for the gift that Chris gave me in casting me, and my friendship with David, and it’s been a wonderful run, but I’ve got other things to do.”

Kiernan Shipka to star in Netflix’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot

According to Vulture, Netflix has tapped Kiernan Shipka to play the starring role for its dark revival of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. This past summer, it was originally announced that The CW and Warner Bros. Television would be adapting Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s original graphic novel Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but now Netflix is taking the reigns. Shipka is most recognized for her breakout role as the adorable turned rebellious Sally Draper in Mad Men. She was recently involved in Ezra Koenig’s Neo Yokio as the voice of one of the Helenists. No doubt that she’ll enchant viewers with her performance as an edgier version of Sabrina Spellman. In a statement provided to E!, her character is described as empowered, intelligent, compassionate and “brave to the point of recklessness.”

Are cassette tapes making a comeback?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to Nielsen music’s sales numbers, cassette tapes are having a quiet revolution. In 2017, sales for cassette tapes were up by 35 percent over 2016, with 174,000 new cassettes sold. Experts believe you can thank the film Guardians of the Galaxy for the comeback. The movies, which features hits from the late 60’s and 70’s, have the three top selling cassette tapes last year.

