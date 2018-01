SLCPUNX is back for 2018!! Here’s what Jon Smith played for Jan 7th!

Hey kids! Gather round the campfire and enjoy our latest playlist for #SLCPUNX!

We’re playing with the idea of extending it to TWO HOURS! What do you think? MORE #slcpunx? or Less is more.. TEXT US at 33986, or hit us up on Twitter @x96fm.

VOODOO GLOW SKULLS – FAT RANDY

GUTTERMOUTH – VEGGECIDE

SCREACHING WEASEL – MY RIGHT

RISE AGAINST – HELP IS ON THE WAY

RANCID – MAXWELL MURDER

PENNYWISE – STAND BY ME

BAD RELIGION – YOU

DESCENDENTS – ‘MERICAN

FUGAZI – WAITING ROOM

SUICIDE MACHINES – WHAT I LIKE ABOUT YOU

SFH – DUMPSTER TO THE GRAVE

DEAD KENNEDYS – CHEMICAL WARFARE

OPERATION IVY – UNITY

STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO – EVERYTHING WENT NUMB

RAMONES – PET SEMATARY

REEL BIG FISH – BEER

GAS HUFFER – ROTTEN EGG

GBH – HA HA

FLOGGING MOLLY – DRUNKEN LULLEBYS

GASLIGHT ANTHEM – 59 SOUND