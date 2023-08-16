Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.16.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday, August 18th

Charles Wesley Godwin at The Depot – All ages

Flogging Molly at The Complex

Foreigner & Loverboy – USANA

Saturday, August 19th

Less Than Jake at The Depot – All ages

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2023 8/11-10/15 – Link

Chris Kattan at Wiseguys West Jordan 8/18-8/19 – Link

Joe Pera at Wiseguys SLC – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers – Link

Utah Beer Festival 2023 at the Granary Live – Link

Friday, August 18th

Ally Venable at The State Room – Link

Steppin’ on Main with Academia Mis Raices of Allan Morena at Eccles Theater – Link

Saturday, August 19th

Sam Smith at Delta Center – Link

Magna Main Street Arts Festival 2023 at Magna Main Street – Link

Salt City Wine and Dine 2023 at La Caille – Link

Farmers Markets:

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link

Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link

2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link

2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link