Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.16.2023

Friday, August 18th
Charles Wesley Godwin at The Depot – All ages
Flogging Molly at The Complex
Foreigner & Loverboy – USANA
Saturday, August 19th
Less Than Jake at The Depot – All ages
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link
Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2023 8/11-10/15 – Link
Chris Kattan at Wiseguys West Jordan 8/18-8/19 – Link
Joe Pera at Wiseguys SLC – Link
Salt Lake Bees vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers – Link
Utah Beer Festival 2023 at the Granary Live – Link
Friday, August 18th
Ally Venable at The State Room – Link
Steppin’ on Main with Academia Mis Raices of Allan Morena at Eccles Theater – Link
Saturday, August 19th
Sam Smith at Delta Center – Link
Magna Main Street Arts Festival 2023 at Magna Main Street – Link
Salt City Wine and Dine 2023 at La Caille – Link
Farmers Markets:
Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link
Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link
2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link
2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link