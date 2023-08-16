Boner of the Day for August 16th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THERE MUST BE A SHORTAGE OF VIOLIN BOWS
Most trends don’t make sense. Like eating Tide Pods, or licking ice cream from the container and putting it back. An unnerving trend of cutting off the tails of horses is now making that same trend list. Megan Morrison, a competitive horse rider said, “Horses, they communicate by their behaviors, and mostly their ears and their tails, and you’re taking that away from them. So it just hurts you to the core knowing that’s happening to someone, something that you love and you’ve invested a lot of time and money into.” Horses tails will take two weeks to grow one centimeter.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: YET ANOTHER MARK AGAINST FLORIDA
Mystery meat is highly suspicious, but some people will do nearly anything they can to eat something different. Two pet horses have gone missing, and it’s suspected that they were stolen from private property, for the black market horse meat to be sold for consumption. “There is a grave concern that the fillies were preyed upon and have become the victims of the black-market horse meat trade. This illegal activity promotes violent butchering of horses to sell their meat for human consumption – an industry that has plagued the State of Florida for decades.” said Animal Recovery Mission
via WFLA
Boner Candidate #3: THEY COULD HAVE LEFT. THEY COULD HAVE SAID NO.
Victim blaming has hit an all time low, as Ex-President advisor of Donald Trump, Michael Flynn, has placed the blame on Jews for their own deportation to the concentration camp, Auschwitz. What Michael said was, “Any mother who would be told, ‘Give me your child, give me your baby, we’re going to separate you, we’re not just going to put you into a club coach car. We’re going to stuff you like a sardine into a train.” He also declared, “there weren’t any guards” leading to suggest that the victims of the Holocaust could ignore the order’s of Hitler’s guards, or tell them no.
via The JC