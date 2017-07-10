Bill Frost on TV for July 10th, 2017

Will (Series Debut, Monday July 10, TNT)
The Bold Type (Series Debut, Tuesday July 11, Freeform)
Salvation (Series Debut, Wednesday July 12, CBS)
I’m Sorry (Series Debut, Wednesday July 12, TruTV)
Hooten & The Lady (Series Debut, Thursday July 13, The CW)
Friends From College (Series Debut, Friday July 14, Netflix)
The Strain (Season 4 Premiere, Sunday July 16, FX)
Game of Thrones (Season 7 Premiere, Sunday July 16, HBO)
