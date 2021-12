Bill Frost TV for December 13th, 2021

American Auto (New Comedy, Monday Dec. 13, NBC/Peacock)

Grand Crew (New Comedy, Tuesday Dec. 14, NBC/Peacock)

The Murders at Starved Rock (New Murder Doc, Tuesday Dec. 14, HBO/HBO Max)

Rumble (Movie, Wednesday Dec. 15, Paramount+)

MacGruber (New Comedy, Thursday Dec. 16, Peacock)

South Park: Post Coivid: The Return of Covid (Special, Thursday Dec. 16, Paramount+)

Station Eleven (New Drama, Thursday Dec. 16, HBO Max)

Dead Asleep (New Murder Doc, Thursday Dec. 16, Hulu)

Mother/Android (Movie, Friday Dec. 17, Hulu)

Swan Song (Movie, Friday Dec. 17, Apple TV+)

The Witcher (Season 2, Friday Dec. 17, Netflix)

1883 (New Drama, Sunday Dec. 19, Paramount+)

Claws (Season 4/Final Season, Sunday Dec. 19, TNT)

