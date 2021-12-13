Boners

Boner of the Day for December 13th, 2021

Posted on

Round 1

Boner Candidate #1: WE MADE HIM WEAR A HELMET.

Troopers suspended after using hallway at police academy as slip n’ slide in video. Via Police1.com

Boner Candidate #2: THE HUMBUG BISHOP.

Italian Bishop tells children Santa doesn’t exist. Via ksl

Boner Candidate #3: APPARENTLY HE STILL HAD ONE TESTICLE.

Former officer denied claims of K-9 mating with his family dog but is under investigations as lying to them about it. Via azfamily.com

Round 2

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN ASKED,’WHY?’ HE SAID IT’S JUST A HOBBY.

Italian police have arrested a man who allegedly pulling the emergency brakes on nearly 100 trains causing major commute delays. Via nypost

Boner Candidate #2:THAT’S REALLY HARD ON THE PLUMBING’

Mother of four caught trying to flush pet monkey down toilet after feeing it cocaine, spared jail time. Via Daily Mail UK

Boner Candidate #3: HE WAS JUST TRYING TO BE EFFICIENT

Better.com CEO apologizes after fallout from firing 900 employees over voom call. Via Deseret

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top