Boner of the Day for December 13th, 2021

Round 1

Boner Candidate #1: WE MADE HIM WEAR A HELMET.

Troopers suspended after using hallway at police academy as slip n’ slide in video. Via Police1.com

Boner Candidate #2: THE HUMBUG BISHOP.

Italian Bishop tells children Santa doesn’t exist. Via ksl

Boner Candidate #3: APPARENTLY HE STILL HAD ONE TESTICLE.

Former officer denied claims of K-9 mating with his family dog but is under investigations as lying to them about it. Via azfamily.com

Round 2

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN ASKED,’WHY?’ HE SAID IT’S JUST A HOBBY.

Italian police have arrested a man who allegedly pulling the emergency brakes on nearly 100 trains causing major commute delays. Via nypost

Boner Candidate #2:THAT’S REALLY HARD ON THE PLUMBING’

Mother of four caught trying to flush pet monkey down toilet after feeing it cocaine, spared jail time. Via Daily Mail UK

Boner Candidate #3: HE WAS JUST TRYING TO BE EFFICIENT

Better.com CEO apologizes after fallout from firing 900 employees over voom call. Via Deseret