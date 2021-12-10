Jeff Hardy released by WWE . . .

Shutterstock

DECLINING REHAB OFFER

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy is reportedly out of a job after he refused to enter rehab. Sources say Hardy, who has a history of substance abuse issues, was removed from a WWE tour after he acted “sluggish” during a match. Although WWE officials offered to send him to rehab, Hardy declined the offer and was canned, according to reports. So far, there’s been no official confirmation from the WWE or Hardy. Can someone with a substance abuse problem be helped if he doesn’t want help?

I got to compete against Jeff Hardy on Main Event. I made the assumption that Jeff was going to take it “easy.” Jeff says “Nah man, I’ve been waiting for this match. Let’s tear this sh*t up.” He was incredibly giving. I sincerely hope for the best for Jeff and his family. pic.twitter.com/m7Qp1XOo6t — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 9, 2021