Jeff Hardy released by WWE . . .

Posted on
Shutterstock

DECLINING REHAB OFFER

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy is reportedly out of a job after he refused to enter rehab. Sources say Hardy, who has a history of substance abuse issues, was removed from a WWE tour after he acted “sluggish” during a match. Although WWE officials offered to send him to rehab, Hardy declined the offer and was canned, according to reports. So far, there’s been no official confirmation from the WWE or Hardy. Can someone with a substance abuse problem be helped if he doesn’t want help?

