‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Trailer

Idris Elba Debuts as Knuckles, Battles Sonic and Tails

It’s Finally Here: ‘Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer’ Released Time to get excited — the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is out. It was unveiled at Thursday night’s Games Awards and gives fans of the original movie and popular Sega video game franchise a first look at Tails and Knuckles, two of Sonic’s animated buddies in the live-action world. Most of the cast from the first Sonic movie is returning, including Ben Schwartz as the voice of the speedy blue hedgehog. The sequel introduces his yellow, two-tailed, flying sidekick Miles “Tails” Prower (portrayed by Sonic video game voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessy). Knuckles, a red echidna who’s sometimes a friend and foe of Sonic in the games, is voiced by Idris Elba. The live-action cast also includes Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivan “Eggman” Robotnik. Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is set to premiere in theaters on April 8, 2022. Do you think it’s going to be a huge hit?

The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has everything: Chaos Emeralds, Miles “Tails” Prower, snowboarding, Knuckles with a sexy voice. #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/KeiCifBcFk — IGN (@IGN) December 10, 2021