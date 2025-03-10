Bill Frost For March 10th, 2025

Iliza Shlesinger: A Different Animal (Standup Special, Tuesday March 11, Prime Video)
Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney (New Series, Wednesday March 12, Netflix)
Am I Being Unreasonable? (Season 2, Wednesday March 12, Hulu)
Long Bright River (New Series, Thursday March 13, Peacock)
Control Freak (Movie, Thursday March 13, Hulu)
The Wheel of Time (Season 3, Thursday March 13, Prime Video)
Dope Thief (New Series, Friday March 14, Apple TV+)
The Electric State (Movie, Friday March 14, Netflix)
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (Standup Special, Friday March 14, Hulu)