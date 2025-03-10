Geek News For March 10th, 2025

The Last of Us- Season 2 Trailer

Changes announced to the Millennium Falcon at Disneyland

Coming in May 22nd, 2026- new storylines for the ride will feature the Mandalorian and Grogu. The new scenes are inspired by the new film The Mandalorian and Grogu, coming to theatres in 2026.

Oswald The Lucky Rabbit TV series in the works at Disney+

Jon Favreau is set to write and produce a new animation/live action hybrid that is about Oswald the Lucky Rabbit with Walt Disney Animation Studios. This character has been owned from Universal since 1928, but bringing Oswald back had been a priority for Disney CEO Bob Lger, and the Walt Disney Co. acquired the trademark in 2006.

