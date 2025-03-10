Boner Candidate #1: MEASLES NEVER MADE THE BRADY KIDS VERY SICK.

Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is not a recognized source of health care recommendations but shares a time when growing up they used to have measles parties. Greene shared a clip of the Brady Buch kids not acting very sick and her own logic on social media. Where they basically get all the kids together so they can all catch it and build immunity to it. Responsible public health agencies strongly advise against intentional exposure to the measles or chicken pox. The vaccines have safely and effective prevented deaths since 1963.

Boner Candidate #2: WON’T SOMEONE OTHER THAN REPRESENTATIVE PECK THINK OF THE CHILDREN?

The Utah House killed a bill last Thursday that would have used empty state office buildings and partnership with child are providers to help state workers and military members get day-care for their kids. The idea came from the Women in Economy Commission and was a priority of Gov. Spencer Cox, who included the program in his budget proposal. Rep. Nicholeen Peck, R-Tooele, said that the term “child care crisis” might apply to a mother in Kenya who drugs her kids so that she can go to work, but the term has been brought over here to first world countries and it doesn’t mean the same thing. The bill was voted down 22-48 , killing the chances and effort for the year.

Boner Candidate #3: AND MORE CHILDREN WILL DIE BECAUSE BOBBY IS A LYING ASSHAT

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to conduct a large-scale study to re-examine whether there is a connection between vaccines and autism. The question comes back to surface as a measles outbreak, driven by low vaccinations, grow in Texas. Even after dozens of scientific studies have failed to find evidence of a link, the C.D.C now falls under the purview of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who for some time now has shown skepticism, about the safety of vaccines and has said he will review the data.

