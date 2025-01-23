Geek News on the Radio for January 23rd, 2025

Yellowjackets Season 3 Trailer

Ryan Gosling and Star Wars?!

For the first time, Star Wars is looking for big name celebrity to star in a new one off… Well, Ryan Gosling has been in talks with Shawn Levy to star in his new Star Wars Movie.

New Toxic Avenger?

A movie that never really needed a remake, got remade but it never saw the light of day… Well Toxie is back with a new Toxic Avenger starring Peter Dinklage. The reboot will premiere as an unrated wide release later this year.

Werwulf

Following the success of Nosferatu, Director Robert Eggers is now creating Werwulf, a werewolf horror feature that he will direct from a script he co-wrote with Sjón. Said to be premiering Christmas day in 2026.

