Boner of the Day for January 23rd, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: GO E-L-G-S-E-S!
With the Philadelphia Eagles getting closer and closer to the Super Bowl, Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker is giving them her full support. At an outdoor conference, at one point she tries to get Philly fans pumped for the game by starting off their famous E-A-G-L-E-S chant. Unfortunately for her, she seemed to forget how to spell when she shouted out “Let me hear you all sing, ‘E-L-G-S-E-S! Let’s go birds!’
!!!WINNER!!!
Boner Candidate #2: MMMM, I’M PRETTY SURE THE BISHOP IS A U.S. CITIZEN.
Both White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Pres. Elect Donald Trump are demanding an apology from Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde after her speech at the inauguration when she begged that the president have “mercy” on undocumented immigrants and LGBTQ people who may be targeted by Trump’s policies and are “scared” about his return to office. On Tuesday night, Trump went on a Truth Social to rant about the “nasty” sermon, calling the bishop a “Radical Left hard line Trump hater.” Along with Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., who took to X to write “The person giving this sermon should be added to the deportation list,” posting it with a clip of Budde’s comments.
Boner Candidate #3: OH, OH, A JANUARY 6TH HOSTAGE IS GOING TO THE CLINK AGAIN
A Florida man was arrested one day after being pardoned from Trump for his participation in the January 6th riots, in which he assaulted police officers and set off an explosive device. Daniel Charles Ball, age 39, was arrested again for federal gun charges Wednesday morning, just one day after his January 6 case was dismissed. Online federal court records also listed his past convictions as domestic violence, battery by strangulation in 2017 and then resisting law enforcement with violence and battery on law enforcement officer, both in 2021. He has not yet entered a plea.