Jack White Announces 2022 Tour

Posted on
Jack White Announces ‘Supply Chain Issues’ World Tour Jack White will be hitting the road in 2022 on a massive, globe-spanning world tour. The ‘Supply Chain Issues’ tour kicks off April 8th with two shows in White’s hometown of Detroit, and wraps up August 29th in Kansas City, MO – including a 14-date European swing in June and July. White has two new albums planned for next year – Fear of the Dawn in April and Entering Heaven Alive in July. Tickets go on sale next Friday, Dec. 17th. What’s your favorite Jack White project?  Do you think the White Stripes will ever reunite?

