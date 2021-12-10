Boner Fight for December 10th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: MY MOM MADE ME SUCKER PUNCH THAT GIRL.

The ex of an NBA star was filmed encouraging her 14 year old daughter to punch her rival in basketball. The punch left the 15 year old rival with a concussion after she had fallen ‘to the floor like a rag doll.’

via Dailymail

Boner Candidate #2: THEY WERE ASKED TO LEAVE THE RESTAURANT.

A Florida woman and her friend were kicked out of a restaurant when they broke a sink in the bathroom after ‘getting intimate’ with one another.

via The Smoking Gun