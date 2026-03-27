Boner Candidate #1: HE NEVER GAVE UP

A man in Tarnów, Poland, finally passed his theoretical driving test after 139 attempts over several years, spending about €1,800 in fees. His persistence paid off after switching from a limited demo study tool to a full version that included all possible exam questions. Despite his achievement, he must still pass the practical driving test, and if he fails, he’ll need to retake the theory exam again.

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Boner Candidate #2: SHE WOULD DO ANYTHING FOR PRO WRESTLING

Murielle Misczak, director of Kinderhaus Brooklyn, was arrested for allegedly embezzling about $2.75 million in tuition funds and using the money for luxury travel and expensive WWE experiences. Prosecutors say she concealed the scheme by manipulating the school’s accounting system and deleting evidence, while falsely claiming family wealth to explain her lavish lifestyle. She has pleaded not guilty to charges including wire fraud and money laundering and is awaiting trial under strict release conditions.

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!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: BEATING YOUR HUSBAND WILL SURELY BOOST YOUR FOLLOWER COUNT

Brazilian influencer Monniky Fraga was arrested for allegedly staging her own kidnapping as a publicity stunt to gain followers and media attention. Police say she coordinated the fake abduction with accomplices while her husband, who was beaten during the incident, believed it was real. She denies the allegations and now faces charges including blackmail and misleading authorities, while her lawyers seek her release under house arrest.

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