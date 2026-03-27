Sean Means Movie Reviews From March 27th, 2026

Opening This Weekend:

• The A.I. Doc – a documentary about A.I. – Broadway – didn’t see it.

A father-to-be tries to figure out what is happening with all this AI insanity. ViaIMDB

Directed By: Daniel Roher & Charlie Tyrell

Starring: Sam Altman, Daniela Amodei & Dario Amodei

• They Will Kill You – gory horror comedy – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

A woman takes a job as a housekeeper in a NYC high-rise, unaware of the building’s history of disappearances. She soon realizes the community is shrouded in mystery. ViaIMDB

Directed By: Kirill Sokolov

Starring: Zazie Beetz, Patricia Arquette & Heather Graham

• A Magnificent Life – author’s biography, animated – AMC West Jordan – 3 stars.

It follows the life of Pagnol, a playwright, novelist, and filmmaker who grew up in a middle-class household in Marseille and became one of the world’s most inventive and prolific artists from the 1930’s to the 1950’s. ViaIMDB

Directed By: Sylvain Chomet

Starring: Laurent Lafitte, Géraldine Pailhas & Thierry Garcia

———

April 3:

• The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Wednesday)

• The Drama