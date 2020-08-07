Billie Joe Armstrong: Being Famous Is “Uncomfortable”

Billie Joe Armstrong loves being a musician, but also admits how “uncomfortable” fame can be. Green Bay’s frontman points out that being in the spotlight 24/7 is hard.

“I think the thing that makes it uncomfortable is how f****d-up social media has become, and how everyone’s got a camera in their pocket now.”

He said most fans are awesome, but there are some who make him feel like he’s a “souvenir”.

Armstrong spoke to Kerrang! as part of their cover story this week.