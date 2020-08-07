Boner Fight for August 7, 2020

Boner Fight
Boner Candidate #1:THE VICE PRINCIPAL WILL NOT STAND FOR DISOBEDIENT CHILDREN
Debate continues as schools begin to reopen amid pandemic. Schools are reopening around the country as there’s still an intense debate over whether students and teachers should be in the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic; Jeff Paul reports. Students in Georgia, who returned to class this week, posted photos and videos showing their classmates in close contact without masks, which have gone viral on social media. Some have been punished for posting the photographs. After one picture depicting a crowded hallway at North Paulding High School spread online, the principal warned students they could be punished for posting anything that depicts the school in a negative light, according to a CBS46 report.
Boner Candidate #2: UUUUH, NO. I WILL NOT MARRY YOU
