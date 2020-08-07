Boner Fight for August 7, 2020

Boner Fight

Boner Candidate #1:THE VICE PRINCIPAL WILL NOT STAND FOR DISOBEDIENT CHILDREN

Debate continues as schools begin to reopen amid pandemic. Schools are reopening around the country as there’s still an intense debate over whether students and teachers should be in the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic; Jeff Paul reports. Students in Georgia, who returned to class this week, posted photos and videos showing their classmates in close contact without masks, which have gone viral on social media. Some have been punished for posting the photographs. After one picture depicting a crowded hallway at North Paulding High School spread online, the principal warned students they could be punished for posting anything that depicts the school in a negative light, according to a CBS46 report.

Boner Candidate #2: UUUUH, NO. I WILL NOT MARRY YOU

ENGLAND – A man set fire to his flat after laying out 100 tea lights reading ‘Marry me?’ as part of his proposal plans. Albert Ndreu, 26, spent two weeks meticulously planning the moment after buying a ring for his girlfriend Valerija Madevic. He had decided to surprise her by filling their living room with candles and roughly 60 balloons. But when he went out to pick up his girlfriend to bring her home for the surprise, the flat caught fire. Fire crews rushed to the scene in Sheffield, South Yorks, at about 8.30pm on Monday. The studio flat was gutted by flames and smoke damage. Despite the setback, Mr Ndreu got down on one knee in the charred room and asked Miss Madevic to marry him – and she said yes. Mr Ndreu said: “Valerija always says the most important thing is the small gestures every day – but I wanted to do something special for the proposal.