Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy for August 7th, 2020

Back to School Therapy in a Can

Those beverages, wines, spritzers, hard seltzers, and cocktails to help parents manage

the best way they can while kids are taking classes @ home.

Plenty of Choices in the wine store.

Here’s some special order options:

Pampelonne, from St Tropez in France – just south of Cannes along the Mediterranean.

Flavors:

● French 75 (gina)

● Blood Orange Spritz (bill)

● La Peche (kerry)

Wine Academy of Utah Events

Wine Workshops are Back!

In person tastings are back with the Wine Workshops @ 3 Cups Coffee in Murray Holiday. Limited seating, social distancing, mask wearing and hand sanitizer all in effect, and oh, there’s wine…lot’s and lot’s of wine.

Two Classes in September:

● Popcorn & Wine – September 9th

● Yes you Can! – featuring the Pampelonne lineup… September 23rd

The Manhattan – a taste of history

Take an online class with me over the AirBnB platform The Manhattan – a taste of history We offer these twice a week with the Airbnb online platform, also offer them as in in-home live event for locals, Join me online for this 90 minute story telling the history of the Manhattan cocktail as we stir down three versions of this tasty beverage.

Find out more at The Wine Academy of Utah