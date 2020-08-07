Boner of the Day for August 7, 2020

BONERS ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: AH COME ON….HOW ABOUT A LITTLE SENSE OF HUMOR HERE

It was a selfie by Virginia Del. Mark Cole that first caught Sookyung Oh’s eye. Cole, R-Fredericksburg, tweeted an image showing off a bright red face mask he said he’d purchased from the congressional campaign of Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper. “COVID-19, ‘MADE IN CHINA,” it read. Oh, who is Virginia director of the National Korean American Service & Education Consortium Action Fund, said that she and other Asian American community leaders were “shocked” to find the masks for sale as campaign merchandise. “He’s literally financing his campaign with a tactic that has been shown to exacerbate anti-Asian racism,” Oh said of Freitas, a libertarian-leaning Republican who is running against first-term Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in central Virginia’s largely rural 7th district.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THE VICE PRINCIPAL WILL NOT STAND FOR DISOBEDIENT CHILDREN

Debate continues as schools begin to reopen amid pandemic. Schools are reopening around the country as there’s still an intense debate over whether students and teachers should be in the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic; Jeff Paul reports. Students in Georgia, who returned to class this week, posted photos and videos showing their classmates in close contact without masks, which have gone viral on social media. Some have been punished for posting the photographs. After one picture depicting a crowded hallway at North Paulding High School spread online, the principal warned students they could be punished for posting anything that depicts the school in a negative light, according to a CBS46 report.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: YOU CAN CANCEL LOTS OF STUFF, BUT STURGIS AIN’T ONE OF ‘EM

Over the month of July, masks became a lightning rod of debate. Will they help defeat COVID-19?

Despite concerns about large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 250,000 motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country are expected to roll into western South Dakota for the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally beginning Friday and lasting 10 days. Such a crowd would make it the largest event in the country to take place during the pandemic. In a survey by the city in May, 60% of Sturgis residents said they preferred to cancel the event. But local business owners who rely on this once-a-year gathering for a huge percentage of their revenues, combined with a realization by city managers that the bikers were going to come to the area no matter what, prompted the city council to sanction the rally. “The city fathers here wouldn’t cancel this rally if it were the middle of World War 7,” said Brent Bertlson, who has a home in Sturgis and will be attending his 26th rally this year. He said that “the money the city takes in is a number that Ripley wouldn’t believe.”

Read More

BONERS ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: POOL FIGHT

Responding officers found 60 to 100 people fighting in the lobby and parking lot of the Cambria Hotel in Anaheim shortly after noon—some armed with makeshift weapons including “broomsticks and the legs of chairs,” Sgt. Shane Carringer tells NBC News. He adds every available Anaheim officer was dispatched to break up the fight. The 50 to 60 officers were joined by 10 officers from Orange County, Carringer says. “It was obviously a chaotic scene.” Two people, including a minor, suffered non life-threatening stab wounds in the fight that apparently erupted at the hotel pool. An 11-year-old boy says he playfully pushed his cousin, who fell on a group of girls in the water, per KTLA. “They tried to fight us” and “just started throwing bottles and stuff,” he says.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: SOMEONE NEEDS TO RETHINK THE DOLLS SOUND ACTIVATION BUTTON

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Trolls doll is being pulled off store shelves amid complaints it promotes child abuse. Toymaker Hasbro said Wednesday that it’s in the process of removing the “Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” from the market and will be offering customers a replacement doll of the popular female character. The doll had been designed to giggle when placed in a sitting position, but some parents complain the sound activation button is inappropriately placed under the doll’s skirt and between her legs.

Boner Candidate #3: UUUH, NO. I WILL NOT MARRY YOU

ENGLAND – A man set fire to his flat after laying out 100 tea lights reading ‘Marry me?’ as part of his proposal plans. Albert Ndreu, 26, spent two weeks meticulously planning the moment after buying a ring for his girlfriend Valerija Madevic. He had decided to surprise her by filling their living room with candles and roughly 60 balloons. But when he went out to pick up his girlfriend to bring her home for the surprise, the flat caught fire. Fire crews rushed to the scene in Sheffield, South Yorks, at about 8.30pm on Monday. The studio flat was gutted by flames and smoke damage. Despite the setback, Mr Ndreu got down on one knee in the charred room and asked Miss Madevic to marry him – and she said yes. Mr Ndreu said: “Valerija always says the most important thing is the small gestures every day – but I wanted to do something special for the proposal.