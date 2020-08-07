Boner of the Day for August 7, 2020

BONERS ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: AH COME ON….HOW ABOUT A LITTLE SENSE OF HUMOR HERE
It was a selfie by Virginia Del. Mark Cole that first caught Sookyung Oh’s eye. Cole, R-Fredericksburg, tweeted an image showing off a bright red face mask he said he’d purchased from the congressional campaign of Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper. “COVID-19, ‘MADE IN CHINA,” it read. Oh, who is Virginia director of the National Korean American Service & Education Consortium Action Fund, said that she and other Asian American community leaders were “shocked” to find the masks for sale as campaign merchandise. “He’s literally financing his campaign with a tactic that has been shown to exacerbate anti-Asian racism,” Oh said of Freitas, a libertarian-leaning Republican who is running against first-term Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in central Virginia’s largely rural 7th district.
Boner Candidate #2: THE VICE PRINCIPAL WILL NOT STAND FOR DISOBEDIENT CHILDREN
Debate continues as schools begin to reopen amid pandemic. Schools are reopening around the country as there’s still an intense debate over whether students and teachers should be in the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic; Jeff Paul reports. Students in Georgia, who returned to class this week, posted photos and videos showing their classmates in close contact without masks, which have gone viral on social media. Some have been punished for posting the photographs. After one picture depicting a crowded hallway at North Paulding High School spread online, the principal warned students they could be punished for posting anything that depicts the school in a negative light, according to a CBS46 report.
Boner Candidate #3: YOU CAN CANCEL LOTS OF STUFF, BUT STURGIS AIN’T ONE OF ‘EM
Over the month of July, masks became a lightning rod of debate. Will they help defeat COVID-19?
Despite concerns about large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 250,000 motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country are expected to roll into western South Dakota for the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally beginning Friday and lasting 10 days. Such a crowd would make it the largest event in the country to take place during the pandemic. In a survey by the city in May, 60% of Sturgis residents said they preferred to cancel the event. But local business owners who rely on this once-a-year gathering for a huge percentage of their revenues, combined with a realization by city managers that the bikers were going to come to the area no matter what, prompted the city council to sanction the rally. “The city fathers here wouldn’t cancel this rally if it were the middle of World War 7,” said Brent Bertlson, who has a home in Sturgis and will be attending his 26th rally this year. He said that “the money the city takes in is a number that Ripley wouldn’t believe.”
BONERS ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: POOL FIGHT
Responding officers found 60 to 100 people fighting in the lobby and parking lot of the Cambria Hotel in Anaheim shortly after noon—some armed with makeshift weapons including “broomsticks and the legs of chairs,” Sgt. Shane Carringer tells NBC News. He adds every available Anaheim officer was dispatched to break up the fight. The 50 to 60 officers were joined by 10 officers from Orange County, Carringer says. “It was obviously a chaotic scene.” Two people, including a minor, suffered non life-threatening stab wounds in the fight that apparently erupted at the hotel pool. An 11-year-old boy says he playfully pushed his cousin, who fell on a group of girls in the water, per KTLA. “They tried to fight us” and “just started throwing bottles and stuff,” he says.
Boner Candidate #2: SOMEONE NEEDS TO RETHINK THE DOLLS SOUND ACTIVATION BUTTON
Boner Candidate #3: UUUH, NO. I WILL NOT MARRY YOU
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.