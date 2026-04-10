Radio From Hell | 4.10.2026

ON TODAY’S RADIO FROM HELL SHOW!

We start today with the latest movies coming out this week, and after that, we find out who is the Boner of the Day. Then, we Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy featuring St Hildie’s Award-Winning Spiked Tonics, just before we challenge a listener to a round of Beat Todd and we conduct our exit interview with our intern Hudson. Finally, we finish the day with the Boner Recap, news and Dave the Flower Guys crowns the Boner of the Week!

Watch Above or Listen Below!