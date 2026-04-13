Boner of The Day April 13th, 2026

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #1: DON’T LET THEM GET THEIR FOOT IN THE DOOR.

Utah voters, who had previously opted to keep their voter registration private, have started receiving letters informing them that under SB153, which was signed into law last month by Gov. Spencer Cox, their voter information, including name, address, and party affiliation will become public information. This raises many concerns for people who value their privacy and are weary of online doxing. “at risk” voters are allowed to apply for “at risk” status to protect their information from being released. Some of the qualifiers for “at risk” voters is victims of domestic violence, pubic figures, law enforcement officers, and more. County Clerk Lannie Chapman noted that under SB153 election officers like herself are explicitly prohibited from “encouraging” or “discouraging” people from submitting an “at-risk” status request. To those who are worried about their privacy, she said she’s been encouraging them to learn about the details of the law, and if they have concerns to contact their legislators to express their opinions.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: THEY ALMOST KILLED HIM AGAIN

Two women are caught physically fighting at a Mexican funeral, after finding out they were both romantically involved with the deceased party. Both women were oblivious to the fact that they had both been seeing the man until their confrontation at the funeral. One of the ladies heard the other speaking over the coffin and referring to the man as “love” when she decided to question who she was, it came out they she had as well been dating the man. The two broke out into a heated fight. A viral video showed the ladies brawling next to the coffin, and the lid nearly falling off. “They almost killed him again” remarked a commenter.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #3: IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A STORY TO SERVE AS AN EXAMPLE OF IRONY…WELL, HERE YOU GO.

Hayden Geraghty, the manager of Sobr (Scotland’s only alcohol-free bar) has had his license revoked after crashing his car while drunk. Geraghty was almost five times over the legal alcohol limit, giving a reading of 99 micrograms. The legal limit is 22. Despite this the owners of Sobr, which sells alcohol-free cocktails, wine, beer, cider and spirits, have allowed him to remain in his role at their establishment. “Mr Geraghty had had too many drinks and had planned to get the bus home, but for reasons he can’t describe, he got into the vehicle he had used to drive into the city centre earlier that day…clearly, this is a very serious offence, and he is very fortunate that his actions hadn’t caused any harm to others.”

Read Here