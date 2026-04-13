Bill Frost TV from April 13th, 2026

The Dark Wizard (New Docuseries, Tuesday April 14, HBO/HBO Max)
SkyKing (New documentary, Tuesday April 14, Hulu)
Margo’s Got Money Troubles (New Series, Wednesday April 15, Apple TV)
Balls Up (Movie Premiere, Wednesday April 15, Prime Video)
Beef (Season 2, Thursday April 16, Netflix)
The Pitt (Season 2 Finale, Thursday April 16, HBO Max)
Dust Bunny (Movie Streaming Premiere, Friday April 17, HBO/HBO Max)
American Gladiators (Series Reboot, Friday April 17, Prime Video)
From (Season 4, Sunday April 19, MGM+)
American Gladiators, Balls Up, beef, Bill Allred, bill frost, Caity 4 Short, Dust Bunny, From, Gina Barberi, Kerry Bill Gina, Kerry Jackson, Live Radio Show, Margo's Got Money Troubles, Morning Radio, Morning Radio Show, Morning Show Hosts., news, Puppy Cam, Radio From Hell, radio from hell live, Radio From Hell Podcast, rfh, RFH Podcast, SkyKing, SLC radio, The Dark Wizard, The Pitt, vax cam, X96, x96 live
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