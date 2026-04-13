Geek News on the Radio from April 13th, 2026

The Punisher One Last Kill trailer

Tales from the Crypt streaming on shudder June 12th

Film Maker Brad Bird gives a first look at his upcoming movie “Ray Gunn”

Brad Bird, who’s worked on such films as The Iron Giant, the Incredibles, and Ratatouille, reveals his latest work that will be on screen later this year with his sci-fi, alien, detective movie blend, Ray Gunn

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James Gunn’s Super Man 2 “Man of Tomorrow” is in the works

The writer and director has given a major update on his Superman sequel, and revealed he’s finished writing the follow-up “for the most part” and that filming has begun this April

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Metal Gear Solid Movie

Sony is developing a film around the game “Metal Gear Solid” nearly 40-years after the video game franchise started. These games have never been adapted to film before.

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Chucky the doll’s theatrical return

While plot details remain a mystery, Mancini has teased that the project will be “scary” suggesting a tonal shift back toward the franchise’s horror roots

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