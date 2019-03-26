Blink-182 Have “Over 40 Songs” Recorded For Upcoming Album

Perhaps blink-182’s next release will be a double album. Apparently, they have recorded enough music to fill at least two discs, if not two doubles. Travis Barker gave fans an update on the follow-up to 2016’s California, revealing to Hollywire, “We have over 40 songs recorded.” “And you know, only 10-12 will be on the album. But we’ve got to have those 10-12 that are bangers,” the drummer admits. With that many songs recorded, could a few duds end up coming out? Not likely Barker says, adding, “We’ve done this for so long, we just want the absolute best.”

