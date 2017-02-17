Boner Candidates for February 17th, 2017

BONER CANDIDATE #1: EQUAL PAY FOR EQUAL WORK? NO, NO, NO.

The Vice Chairman of the Wasatch County GOP is apologizing after a letter to the editor he wrote regarding equal pay for women prompted sharp criticism. James Green wrote the letter published in both the Wasatch Wave and Park Record, and he targeted Senate Bill 210—which in part would require employers to adopt base-line policies about equal work and equal pay. Green criticized the measure, citing tradition. “Traditionally men have earned more than women in the workplace because they are considered the primary breadwinners for families,” he wrote. “They need to make enough to support their families and allow the Mother to remain in the home to raise and nurture the children.” He also said paying women more would mean paying men less. “If businesses are forced to pay women the same as male earnings, that means they will have to reduce the pay for the men they employ… simple economics,” he wrote.

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: YOU KNOW ALL THE OTHER BLACK PEOPLE, RIGHT?

President Trump answered a question about inner cities and working with the Congressional Black Caucus, asking a reporter if she could set up a meeting for him, during his news conference on Feb. 16 at the White House. “Do you want to set up the meeting?” he asked the reporter. “I thought I had a meeting with Congressman Cummings.” (Reuters) Over the course of the lengthy and bizarre news conference that President Trump held Thursday, few moments crystallized the unusual nature of his presidency as effectively as an exchange he had at the end with April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks.Ryan asked Trump if he would include the CBC in discussions about his agenda for addressing urban policy. The CBC, for those unaware, is the Congressional Black Caucus, a group of African American legislators that is often a leading voice on the Hill for issues dealing with the black community. Trump appeared briefly to be unaware of what the initials stood for, and so Ryan asked more pointedly.

BONER CANDIDATE #3: THERE ARE FACULTY PROBLEMS AT THIS SCHOOL. A teacher in southwest Michigan was caught on camera Thursday while strapping a student to a chair with duct tape — the same week a group of instructors from the same school were caught playing a lewd game on camera. The chemistry teacher at Bangor High School was filmed wrapping duct tape around a 16-year-old student’s chest to stop him from gesturing with his hands — claiming he distracting the class, according to WWMT-TV. While the teacher said it was all fun and games, the student claimed the episode “was embarrassing” and that he wants to press charges, according to the network. Read More