Boner Candidates for March 1st, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WAS THIS SOMEHOW NOT RACIST DURING A DIFFERENT TIME?

A Republican politician running for a state legislature seat in Louisiana is under fire after a picture surfaced of him in blackface. Louisiana politics website The Hayride uncovered the photo, which showed Robbie Gatti dressed as Tiger Woods: In a Facebook post, Gatti confirmed the image was of him and said it was taken 15 years ago at a church festival “where all the volunteers were told to dress as a famous person.”

Boner Candidate #2: BOO HOO. BOO HOO.

Jose Torres and Kayla Norton, a couple from Douglas County, Georgia, wept in court as a judge handed down their sentences for a July 2015 incident in which Torres, Norton, and many others associated with the pro-confederate flag group Respect the Flag, drove a convoy of trucks onto a black family’s lawn and threatened them with guns and racial slurs—all while the family was attempting to celebrate an eight-year-old’s birthday.

Boner Candidate #3: DON’T YOU DARE HELP HER UP

A police officer in Tucson, Arizona, was caught on video pushing an elderly woman to the ground during an immigration protest earlier this month. Tucson News Now first obtained body camera footage of the Feb. 16 incident last Friday. It shows an unidentified officer with the Tucson Police Department giving the woman a shove that causes her to fall after the two have a short verbal confrontation during a “Day Without Immigrants” protest. The unidentified woman in the video is 86 years old, according to The Washington Post.

