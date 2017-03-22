Boner Candidates for March 22nd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: COME ON. IT WAS A JOKE. GET OVER IT.

Cheerleaders at an Albuquerque high school took photos and video of a nude teammate then posted those images on social media before coaches told the targeted girl it was a joke and she should “get over it,” according to a lawsuit now in federal court. The lawsuit, which moved to U.S. District Court in Albuquerque last week, alleges cheerleaders at West Mesa High School used a coach’s smartphone to capture images of the 15-year-old teammate taking a shower during a 2015 cheerleading camp in Phoenix. The teammates then made fun of the girl’s body and posted a video on Snapchat, court documents said.

Boner Candidate #2: AS A PART OF THE LESSON YOU WILL HAVE TO BUY YOUR CHILD BACK.

A New Jersey school is coming under fire after an elementary school class held a mock slave auction. Fifth-graders at Jefferson School in Maplewood held the mock auction while under the supervision of a substitute teacher, NJ.com reported. The website said the activity was not part of the curriculum in the South Orange-Maplewood School District. "There was a sale of a black child by white children in the classroom," Tracey Jarmon-Woods, parent of a student in another class at the school, told CBS New York. "If you're demoralized — sold on a block in 2017 — it may affect you the rest of your life."

A Florida mother has been charged with child neglect after a 3-year-old boy under her supervision allegedly fired a gun she kept in her car. The incident allegedlly happened Monday afternoon when Abbie Maldonado of Deltona went to pick up another child from a local school. The 30-year-old left the toddler unattended and unsecured in the back of the vehicle, but kept the rear passenger door propped open so she could keep an eye on the child, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. At some point, the boy picked up a loaded gun that was in the side pocket of the driver's side door and pulled the trigger.