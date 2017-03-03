Boner Candidates for March 3rd, 2017

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I GET THAT YOU DON’T LIKE US, BUT IS THIS REALLY NECCESSARY?

BONER CANDIDATE #2: DANGER AT THE DERMATOLOGIST

A nurse in Pennsylvania took secret photographs and videos of eight naked patients — including a 17-year-old girl — during appointments at a dermatology office, authorities said. James Close, 45, initially was charged earlier this month with recording the nude teenager while working at Penn Medicine Dermatology in Yardley, but investigators later found videos of seven additional female patients and three more clips of the teen in his iPhone, according to court documents.

BONER CANDIDATE #3: I DID IT BECAUSE I’M VEGAN

A woman told authorities she intentionally drove into a chicken truck because she is vegan, according to a report. The Athens Banner-Herald reported that Judith M. Armstrong, 26, was arrested at her home in Comer after the Feb. 21 incident which took place in Hull, Georgia.

