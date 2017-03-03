Celebrity News for March 3rd, 2017

Jane Fonda: I’ve been raped, sexually abused

Jane Fonda is opening up for the first time about being a victim of rape. “I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss and I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing,” she said in an interview with Net-a-Porter’s The Edit.

TOO SHORT INVESTIGATED FOR RAPE

Too Short is the suspect in a rape case … TMZ has learned. The alleged victim is a protegee of the rapper who has done videos and other projects with Short. Law enforcement tells us, the woman claims on November 1 she was at an L.A. residence with the rapper when he allegedly sexually attacked her. She told cops she’s a virgin and made a point of saying her provocative videos in no way should suggest she gave any form of consent.

Sir Patrick Stewart: I’m applying for US citizenship to ‘fight and oppose’ the Trump administration

British citizen Sir Patrick Stewart on Thursday told The View that he is applying for U.S. citizenship to “fight” and “oppose” the Donald Trump administration. Speaking with Stewart about his upcoming film “Logan,” co-host Joy Behar asked about a tweet Stewart sent while visiting Washington D.C. last month. “Had the worst sleep of my life last night. But I was sleeping less than 300 yds from where Donald Trump sleeps. Could there be a connection?”

Will Alec Baldwin play Trump at White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

President Donald Trump may soon regret his decision not to attend this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner — especially if “Saturday Night Live” impersonator Alec Baldwin gets his way. During an appearance on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Baldwin hinted that he is angling to fill in for Trump at the annual press gala on Saturday, April 29.

An Open Letter To Conan O’Brien

Somebody wrote a letter to Conan O’Brien on Reddit and Conan replied.

“I’m watching the special you made in Mexico and I just wanted to say thank you so much. Thank you for showing us as we really are. Not what some people say in political rallies, not what the narrative of some part of the U.S political discourse tells a part of the American electorate. Our relationship historically was based on suspicision, distrust, and hate at times, but like Dylan said, “The times are a changin'”, so many Mexicans like myself, that is a child of the internet, that grew up with Mr. Rogers and Thundercats are embracing the notion of how similar we are.”

Donald Faison Mourns Death Of Ex-Wife Lisa Askey With Moving Tribute

Donald Faison shared a sweet tribute to his ex-wife and mother to three of his children, Lisa Askey, who recently died of unknown causes. The “Scrubs” star posted a heartfelt Instagram note on Wednesday, expressing his gratitude to his late partner, despite their differences. “My son Dade is very brave. Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison,” he wrote in the caption. “She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love.” Read More Best Picture flub may cost Oscars producer CEO gig The epic envelope snafu that rocked the Oscars is still sending aftershocks through Hollywood. Oscars producer Michael De Luca has been buzzed about as a replacement for Brad Grey as Paramount Pictures CEO — but now the move’s in doubt. “De Luca produced the Oscars [with Jennifer Todd], and was about to get the job at Paramount,” said a source. “Now, because of the Oscar disaster, he is very likely not to get it.” “Fifty Shades of Grey” producer De Luca has revealed of the envelope incident: “It was like the Hindenburg.” Read More Movie Theater Pranks ‘Moonlight’ Audience By Playing ‘La La Land’ Instead A London-based movie theater decided to spoof Sunday’s infamous Best Picture Oscar flub, in which the award was accidentally announced as “La La Land” rather than the actual winner, “Moonlight,” with a timely prank. Once moviegoers were settled in for a sold-out screening of “Moonlight,” the Rio Cinema in England played about 20 seconds of “La La Land” instead, Time Out reports. Read More Orlando Bloom already moving on from Katy Perry Orlando Bloom, who just split from Katy Perry, spent more than just Saturday with “mystery woman” Erin McCabe, daughter of Global Green president Les McCabe. Bloom and Erin looked cozy at the charity’s Oscars event on Saturday, but a spy exclusively told us they were also together on Friday at a birthday bash for Ariel Vromen and Tommy Alastra. “They were flirty and together the whole time,” said the source. Guests included Mel Gibson, who stuck to water as other stars sampled Drake’s Virginia Black whiskey. Read More John Mellencamp on ex Meg Ryan: ‘She hates me to death’ Don’t expect Meg Ryan to ever break bread with ex-boyfriend John Mellencamp. “Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death,” the 65-year-old singer shared Wednesday on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show. Mellencamp and Ryan, 55, dated for three years, before calling it quits in August 2014. When pressed about why the “You’ve Got Mail” actress would despise him, Mellencamp blamed his childish behavior. Read More