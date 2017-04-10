Boner Fight for April 10th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: YOU DON’T WANT TO MESS WITH ME

A Michigan woman was arrested Wednesday night, accused of choking a high school girl during a fireworks display at Disney’s Magic Kingdom after the teenager and her friends wouldn’t sit down and blocked her view. Tabbatha Kaye Mature, 41 of New Baltimore, Mich., is accused of child abuse, a felony. She was booked into the Orange County Jail and was released on $2,000 bond. She did not return a phone call Thursday evening.

Boner Candidate #2: STANDARD ARREST PROCEDURE

A nine-second video went viral online Saturday showing a Fort Collins police officer throwing a 22-year-old woman — apparently face-first — to the brick pavers in Old Town. Police maintain the arrest technique was relatively standard and the woman had already assaulted the officer. Officers were dispatched Thursday night to reports of a “separated disturbance” between two men near Bondi Beach Bar in Old Town Fort Collins. While officers were gathering information from employees about the reported fight, the girlfriend of one of the suspects “shoulder-checked the bouncer and an officer and then pulled her boyfriend from the area,” said Kate Kimble, Fort Collins police spokeswoman.

