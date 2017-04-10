Geek News on the Radio for April 10th, 2017

New Thor Trailer is Here!

From a Certain Point of View is a Star Wars anthology with an all-star lineup

Del Rey Books announced a new anthology, Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View, featuring an all-star lineup of authors. The best part? Proceeds from the book will go to First Book, a charity that provides books to children in low income families.

Read More

Princess Leia is cleared to appear in Star Wars: Episode IX

The way appears to be clear for Princess Leia to make an appearance in Star Wars: Episode IX, despite Carrie Fisher’s tragic death. In an interview with New York Daily News, Todd Fisher — Carrie Fisher’s brother — said that both he and her daughter, Billie Lourd, had granted Disney the rights to use existing footage of the actress.

Read More

Invader Zim Returns Teasers Released

Invader Zim is returning to television. Nickelodeon announced earlier this week that it has greenlit plans for a new movie starring the characters from Jhonen Vasquez’s cult favorite animated series. Nickelodeon has followed up the announcement with a series of humorous teaser videos featuring the titular alien would-be conqueror and his sidekick, GIR. Continues through the slides to enjoy all of the teasers released so far.

Read More