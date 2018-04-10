Boner Fight for April 10th, 2018

A conservative host for a station owned by the embattled Sinclair Broadcast Group has resigned after threatening one of the teen survivors of the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. “I’ve been hanging out getting ready to ram a hot poker up David Hogg’s ass,” Jamie Allman wrote on Twitter on March 26. The tweet by the host of “The Allman Report” on KDNL-TV, the Sinclair-owned St. Louis ABC affiliate, has since been deleted, but it caused advertisers to flee his show. “We have accepted Mr. Allman’s resignation, and his show has been canceled,” a Sinclair spokesman told The Washington Post on Monday. Allman, former spokesman for the St. Louis Archdiocese, also hosts a radio show on KFTK, a conservative station. Since the mass shooting, Hogg has become an advocate for gun control, which has led to both conspiracy theories and personal attacks from the right. On March 28, Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked him for not getting accepted into four of the colleges he had applied to (one of which has since accepted him). That led Hogg to suggest a boycott of “The Ingraham Angle,” and since then, advertisers have fled her show as well, although she returned to the air on Monday night after a week’s break. Allman had also mocked Hogg over the Ingraham boycott.

The doctored photos were ripped from a recent Teen Vogue cover story that featured a GIF of González tearing up a shooting target sheet. Conservative accounts against the Parkland student movement #NeverAgain ran with the photoshopped image and it began spreading quickly on Twitter. Since then, even more memes and photoshops are cropping up to try to disparage and troll student leaders of the movement. The old photo of Spears about to attack a paparazzo’s car was captioned, “Emma Gonzalez attacking a 2nd Amendment supporter’s truck at a March For Our Lives rally, (2018, colorized).” “She has to be stopped!” the page America’s Last Line Of Defense, which also posts completely fake stories, then wrote. It’s already been shared over 7,500 times.

