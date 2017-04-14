Boner Fight for April 14th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: TRUMP IS NOT THE MARTIN LUTHER KING OF ANYTHING

CNN political commentator and President Trump supporter Jeffrey Lord on Thursday called the president the “Martin Luther King of healthcare,” arguing that Trump has worked to rally support around healthcare reform like King rallied support around the Civil Rights Act. “Think of President Trump as the Martin Luther King of healthcare,” Lord said during an appearance on CNN. “When I was a kid, President Kennedy did not want to introduce the civil rights bill because he said it wasn’t popular, he didn’t have the votes for it, et cetera,” he added. “Dr. King kept putting people in the streets in harm’s way to put the pressure on so that the bill would be introduced. That’s what finally worked.”

Boner Candidate #2: A PERFECT CANDIDATE FOR THE NFL

Florida Gators star defensive lineman Caleb Brantley was reportedly involved in an altercation with a woman, Chelsea Austin, and allegedly punched her during that fight.

“Brantley, according to police, was involved in a fight with a woman in the 1700 Block of W University Ave, outside the Copper Monkey at around 2 a.m. The altercation spilled over into the roadway, police say,” per Ryan Bass of WPST.com. “The police report states that Chelsea Austin, 20, claims a man, who was later identified as Brantley by Austin’s friend, punched her in the face during the fight. Austin had a cut on her lip and blood around her tooth, according to the police report. Austin, however, could not identify who hit her.”

Austin also confirmed that she struck Brantley in the face first after she says he “disrespected her,” sparking the fight.

