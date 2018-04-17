Boner Fight for April 17, 2018

Boner Candidate #2: BY ANY OTHER NAME, THE MOOCH IS A PIMP.

The Mooch is helping “Sugar Daddies” hook up with pliant young women seeking “arrangements.” Anthony Scaramucci’s Midtown restaurant, Hunt & Fish Club, is the venue for Thursday’s “Sugar Social,” where 25 “invited gentlemen” will meet for cocktails and dinner with 35 “stunning women.” Scaramucci — the Wall Street whiz who was President Trump’s communications director for 10 days — will not be attending. His publicist Howard Bragman told me, “Anthony is happily married.” Scaramucci and his wife, Deidre Ball, reconciled after she filed for divorce last summer. The email promoting the event promises, “Sugar Socials are our solution to a relationship on your terms — upfront and honest arrangements.” Money typically does change hands. “Meet with 35 stunning women the first hour over cocktails. Select one (or two, if you like) to join you for dinner . . . Need help choosing the right company? Our host will pair you with someone of interest.”

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: I DIDN’T WANT THE BABIES TO BE EXPOSED TO IT.

A day care worker built a personal “drug den” inside a laundry room cabinet at a YMCA in Montana, where she smoked methamphetamine that eventually permeated every room in the entire building, authorities said. Autumn Sienna Heinz, 30, remains held Monday on $30,000 bail on charges of criminal endangerment, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal mischief following her April 10 arrest, jail records show. Heinz, who primarily worked with infants at the YMCA Learning Center in Missoula, was spotted by other employees in the past month taking breaks of up to 45 minutes at a time, KULR reports. Another employee also noticed Heinz hiding inside a large cabinet inside the facility’s laundry room, where she had been carrying what appeared to be a drug kit, according to the station. YMCA officials then contacted police last week and responding officers found the hidden “drug den” inside the double cabinet, where a piece of cloth was hung inside in an apparent attempt to stop fumes from escaping, The Missoulian reports. There was also a way to lock the cabinet from the inside, according to the newspaper, and officers found a case with a glass pipe and a substance that tested positive for meth.

Read More