Boner Fight for April 18th, 2017

BONER CANDIDATE #1: LET’S NOT STOP AND WATCH THE SNAKE CHARMERS

The tourist didn’t immediately notice he had been bitten, as he is seen continuing to pose for a picture. However, a few moments later, the video shows him touching his cheek repeatedly, sensing something was wrong. He asked the snake charmer to check whether or not he had been bitten, though he was ignored while the man carried on with his demonstration for the small crowd of people. The victim began to lose consciousness just a few minutes later, MailOnline reports. He was taken to a medicine man in Jodhpur, India, rather than a hospital, and within an hour, he had tragically succumbed to the cobra’s poison. According to the University of Michigan, cobras have several methods for delivering venom to their prey. Sometimes, they spit the poison into a victim’s eyes, which can cause extreme pain and even blindness. But the most common method involves a direct bite into the victim’s body. Once a cobra’s venom spreads through the bloodstream, it can lead to paralysis, respiratory failure, cardiac arrest and then death.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I WAS JUST FOLLOWING ORDERS

Matthew Heimbach, the white supremacist organizer currently facing a lawsuit for allegedly violently assaulting protesters including a black woman at a Louisville, Kentucky, Trump rally in March 2016, is claiming in court that he was only following Donald Trump’s orders. Heimbach has filed a counter-suit claiming he was listening to Trump’s calls for the protesters to be ejected, saying he relied on the then-candidate’s “reputation and expertise” and that Trump’s campaign was negligent “in the exercise of their legal authority,” according to the Courier-Journal. In his legal filing, Heimbach said if he is found liable for any damages, “any liability must be shifted to one or both of them,” Politico reported.

