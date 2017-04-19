Boner Fight for April 19th, 2017

A Texas woman took the plunge into viral infamy when she got her hand stuck in a toilet. Gracie Henderson was having a tough time with the move into her new home in New Caney. “A water pipe busted in the wall the day I moved in. I got my car stuck in the mud in the front yard. My brand new lawn mower stopped working,” she told the Houston Chronicle. Then she got the royal flush of misery on April 12 when her toilet clogged and she didn’t have a plunger. Henderson thought she might be able to fix the clogged commode by sticking her hand into the pot.

Read More