Boner Fight for April 19th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT A CRAPPY DAY.
A Texas woman took the plunge into viral infamy when she got her hand stuck in a toilet. Gracie Henderson was having a tough time with the move into her new home in New Caney. “A water pipe busted in the wall the day I moved in. I got my car stuck in the mud in the front yard. My brand new lawn mower stopped working,” she told the Houston Chronicle. Then she got the royal flush of misery on April 12 when her toilet clogged and she didn’t have a plunger. Henderson thought she might be able to fix the clogged commode by sticking her hand into the pot.
Boner Candidate #2: WHICH WAY IS THE NAVY GOING?
As the White House was talking about sending a naval “armada” to the Korean Peninsula, the very ships in question were on their way to participate in military exercises in the Indian Ocean, some 3,500 miles in the opposite direction. A senior administration official blamed a miscommunication between the Pentagon and the White House over reports that the aircraft carrier has not made its way to the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, as an expected show of force to North Korea.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.