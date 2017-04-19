Boner (Round Two) for April 19th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WHICH WAY IS THE NAVY GOING?

As the White House was talking about sending a naval “armada” to the Korean Peninsula, the very ships in question were on their way to participate in military exercises in the Indian Ocean, some 3,500 miles in the opposite direction. A senior administration official blamed a miscommunication between the Pentagon and the White House over reports that the aircraft carrier has not made its way to the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, as an expected show of force to North Korea. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: NOT FIT TO LEAD

Florida state Sen. Frank Artiles (R) went on a racist, profanity-laden tirade Monday night, the Miami Herald reported Tuesday. The vulgar rant reportedly occurred during a private conversation over drinks Monday at a members-only club in Tallahassee, two senators told the publication. Artiles was speaking with fellow state Sens. Audrey Gibson (D) and Perry Thurston (D), who are both black, when he said that “six n****rs” had helped get Senate President Joe Negron (R) elected. Negron is white. Also upset about a recent discussion surrounding a bill he sponsored, Artiles referred to Gibson as “this fucking asshole,” “this bitch” and “girl,” the senators told Miami Herald reporter Patricia Mazzei. And he called Negron a “pussy.” Read More

Boner Candidate #3: YOU MEAN PEOPLE SEE YOU ON FB LIVE?

Police were able to nab a Florida fugitive after she sold herself out with a Facebook Live video. Markesha WilkersonPolk County Sheriff's OfficeMarkesha Wilkerson, 18, had a warrant out for her arrest, but that didn't stop her from posting a live video from a Chuck E. Cheese in Lakeland, Florida. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they were searching Facebook when they spotted Wilkerson broadcasting a video of herself posing with a Chuck E. Cheese character, according to news station WTSP. Read More