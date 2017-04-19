Boner (Round One) for April 19th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: PERHAPS WE SHOULD HAVE WORDED THAT A DIFFERENT WAY

Adidas is in hot water after sending out a poorly-worded email subject line. Adidas has apologized for a tone-deaf email subject line related to the Boston Marathon. On Tuesday, one day after the Boston Marathon, the brand sent out an email about the big race. The email, which was sent to The Huffington Post, advertised new products and also asked runners to share pictures of their marathon experience. But it was the email subject line, “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!” that got people talking. In 2013, three people were killed and 264 injured when two homemade bombs went off at the marathon’s finish line.

Boner Candidate #2: KIDS TODAY JUST CAN’T TAKE A JOKE

A Maryland mom and dad are being blasted online for pulling a cruel prank on their son — which included cursing the young boy out and convincing him he had done something terribly wrong. “Get your f–king a– up here!” the child’s mother shouts at the start of a 6½-minute video, which was posted to YouTube and shows the deranged stunt going down. “What the f–k did you do?! What the f–k?!” she screams repeatedly, as her husband films.

Boner Candidate #3: WHAT A CRAPPY DAY.

A Texas woman took the plunge into viral infamy when she got her hand stuck in a toilet. Gracie Henderson was having a tough time with the move into her new home in New Caney. "A water pipe busted in the wall the day I moved in. I got my car stuck in the mud in the front yard. My brand new lawn mower stopped working," she told the Houston Chronicle. Then she got the royal flush of misery on April 12 when her toilet clogged and she didn't have a plunger. Henderson thought she might be able to fix the clogged commode by sticking her hand into the pot. Read More