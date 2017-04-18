Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of April 19th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.



•National Garlic Burger Day

Nothing like some ground round with garlic rolled up in it, kicked off the grill, onto a bun and into your mouth hole. I recommended two Utah staples for this delicacy: Cotton Bottom Inn in Holladay and Busy Bee Bar & Grill on 21st and State

•Beats Antique at The Depot

A trio who basks in rich pageantry, steampunk imagry, and Mid-Eastern grooves. Sometimes they wear Horse masks, which is probably why Primus’ Les Claypool is a fan.

•Kansas at Eccles Theatre

The band my dad used to cram down the throats of the entire family. You could have fun, but it sounds too traumatizing for me. With a legendary career spanning more than four decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic of classic rock bands. This “garage band” from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 after being discovered by Wally Gold, who worked for Don Kirshner, and have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide.

•Fitcon 2017 at the Salt Palace Convention Center

Asking and answering the question, “What is swoll in 2017?” The premier sports and fitness event it is back! Join thousands of attendees and experience a once in a lifetime fitness extravaganza. FitCon Utah will host multiple competitions, hundreds of exhibitors, and incredible celebrity guests. This really gets me revved for Gut-Con this fall. FitCon runs through the weekend.

•Wastach Music Festival at University of Utah

The ASUU and X96 Present Cold War Kids, American Authors and more for what was once known as The Grand Kerfuffle. What a name, right? Why change it. Well, so people from out of town can find it easier. That’s my assumption, anyway.

•Kenny Rogers at Eccles Theatre

Chicken impresario turned country-western legend is still alive and when he’s not stealing scenes in car insurance commercials, he’s sticking with his day job: making soundtracks for Lilly Tomlin and Dabney Colman movies and them performing those songs on stage in front of a live audience. At least that’s my perception. I was forced to listen to Kansas growing up, remember? Anyway, the god-damned Gambler himself is coming to the Eccles. Hold em’, don’t fold them because this will be a great show. You can bet on that.

•Bernie Sanders at The Rail Event Center

Sure, you wanted to vote for him, and frankly, we probably should have. He’s stopping in the SLC to remind us. He’s bringing Tom Perez along. Whoever that is.

•Snoop Dogg’s Wellness Retreat at USANA

Snoop is bringing friends Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, and Flatbush Zombies along with him to warn us all about the dangers of marijuana.

•Missio, 888, and Coast Modern at Urban Lounge

You’ve no doubt hear Missio’s “Middle Fingers” on X96 a healthy amount at this point and the 888 as well. Now you can seem do these songs live.

•Record Store Day

Support you local, indie record store and get some sweet rock n’ roll artifacts with released this year from Against Me!, Alice in Chains, Ben Folds, The Offspring, The Sex Pistols and more. Make sure you get your ass out of bed early or all the good stuff will be gone…so very gone.

•Earth Day

After you’ve recycled all that plastic wrap from your Record Store Day purchases, make sure to go plant a tree, pick up some litter, go to the park and just look at a tree. Really look at the tree. Breathe the air and then email or call the Governor and ask him what he’s doing to make it cleaner. Ask what you can do to make it cleaner. Watch that Leonardo DiCaprio movie or the upcoming sequel, “An Inconvenient Sequel” from Al Gore. Get nature woke!

•Real Salt Lake vs. Atlanta United at Rio Tinto Stadium

Celebrate Earth Day with a full 90 at Rio Tinto as RSL continue to improve their record. Get out, make noise and support RSL!

•Coheed and Cambria at The Complex

From the bowels of the early 2000’s came a new kind of prog rock. The band leading the charge was Coheed and Cambria and they are back in Salt Lake playing their album “Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Vol. 1” in full with special guests Dear Hunter.

•Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Revvvv revvv, rummmmm rummmm that’s the sounds the bikes makes when they ride around the room. Rice-Eccles will explode when the world’s premier stadium motorcycle circuit, comprised of 17 races of heart-stopping racing action arrives in some of the largest venues in North America. Every week, the best riders from across the globe, like Cooper Webb, Trey Canard, Chad Reed, Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia and Ryan Dungey, seek to outrace each other on the sport’s most challenging tracks. Featuring tight corners, fast straightaways, challenging rhythm sections, triple jumps, and whoops sections, these tracks pack excitement into every inch of dirt.

•Utah Jazz playoffs at The Viv

The Utah Jazz take on the Clippers as the NBA Playoffs continue. Game 4 of the series.

