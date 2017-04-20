Boner Fight for April 20th, 2017

BONER CANDIDATE #1: YOUR JOB IS TO MAKE PEOPLE BLOW, NOW…BLOW YOURSELF

An Austin police officer whose duties included administering Breathalyzer tests has been fired after a self-administered test indicated he had reported for work drunk. His supervising sergeant is suspended for 60 days. A memo released Tuesday showed the officer reported for his shift one day last October, then drove his patrol car to the Travis County Jail for a self-administered breath test required by his certification. The results showed a blood-alcohol concentration of .064-0.65 percent. The officer drove back to his substation and gave the results to his supervisor, who told him to stay out of service until sober. A state police scientist said an extrapolation of the results meant the officer reported for work with a .084-.124 percent blood-alcohol concentration, above the state limit for drivers of .08 percent.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: MAMA WHAT’S GOING ON?

A mother watched with horror as deputies in Florida arrested her 10-year-old son with autism at school last week for an incident she said took place last year. Luanne Haygood filmed her son's April 12 arrest on her cell phone, capturing him crying out in confusion as Okeechobee County Sheriff deputies handcuffed him and led him to a sheriff's vehicle. "I don't know what's going on, mama!" the little boy shouted as his mom tried to get answers from the deputies. "He has autism. He doesn't know what's going on," Haygood is heard telling the deputies. Haygood, who spoke with CBS 12 News, said her son spent the night behind bars. According to her, deputies arrested the child after a school resource officer identified him as having an outstanding warrant for assault ― something that Haygood is heard saying in the video that they weren't aware of. Her son allegedly kicked a teacher last fall and had recently returned to school on Wednesday for mandatory testing after being homebound. Haywood says this behavior is related to him having autism. The charge is a third-degree felony, the Miami Herald reported.