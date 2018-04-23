Boner Fight for April 23rd, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: FRUIT SMUGGLING IS FRUIT SMUGGLING.

A Colorado woman is facing a $500 fine from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for saving a free apple she received as a snack from Delta Air Lines on her way back to the United States from Paris, France. Crystal Tadlock told Fox 31 Denver, toward the end of her flight from Paris, flight attendants passed out apples in plastic bags as a snack. Tadlock put the fruit in her carry-on to save for when she was hungry during the second leg of her trip. Once Tadlock arrived in the U.S., she went through Customs and her bag was chosen to be randomly searched, Fox 31 reported. Tadlock says a Customs agent pulled out the apple in the plastic bag with Delta’s logo on it.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: LET’S DEFINE THE WORD SLAVE FOR YOU.

Nick Nicholson and Valerie Surette Hernando County Sheriff’s Office A Florida politician busted this week on prostitution-related charges, allegedly fed and housed a married couple in exchange for being allowed to have sex twice a week with the woman — who claimed in a report on Saturday that she was kept as a “sex slave.” Exotic dancer Valerie Surette claimed that Hernando County Commissioner Nick Nicholson, 71, “begged” her last year to “move in and have sex with him,” offering her “very large sums of money,” in return, the Miami Herald reported.

Read More