Geek News on the Radio for April 23rd, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War Week Is Coming to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In advance of the release of Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! will host a week of shows dedicated to the highly anticipated movie. The guest lineup includes the film’s stars: Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Paul Bettany, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Dave Bautista, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Sebastian Stan, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Olsen and Winston Duke.

New Deadpool 2 Trailer!

Get That Life: How I Became the Co-Creator of Westworld

As a first-generation daughter of British and Taiwanese immigrants, Lisa Joy was raised to seek out a career that would provide, above all else, stability. But she loved writing, and wrote for fun throughout her time at Stanford and then Harvard Law School. While studying for the bar, Joy submitted a spec script — a sample script of an existing show— to a friend, who passed it to a TV producer, helping her get a job as a staff writer on Pushing Daisies. Then she became the only woman writer on staff at Burn Notice at the time.

