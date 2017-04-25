Boner Fight for April 25, 2017

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I CAN’T FIGHT IF I’M HOLDING A BABY

Two South Florida residents are facing charges after they were accused of attacking a woman while a 5-month-old child under their care lay bleeding on the ground. One of the suspects dropped a car seat — with the baby still in it — to join the altercation, police said. Riviera Beach Police arrested Naura Haliburton, 25, and Rodney Frazier, 24, Wednesday on multiple charges, including battery and child neglect. As of Friday, Frazier remained at the Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of $7,000 bail. Haliburton was released under supervision Thursday after she posted an $8,000 bail bond. Police say the pair took the child to St. Mary’s Medical Center after leaving the scene of the altercation. The arrest report does not specify either Haliburton or Frazier’s relationship to the child. However, an investigator from the Department of Children and Families was called to review the situation. The report does not specify who was assigned custody of the child. According to the report, the situation unfolded shortly before 10 a.m.Wednesday at a residence in Riviera Beach. Police did not disclose the address. A 22-year-old woman told police investigators Haliburton provoked an argument, then Halliburton and Frazier forced their way into the residence when the woman refused to let them in. The woman said Haliburton was upset because she believed the woman was making phone calls to others about her. As the dispute intensified, Frazier went back outside to remove the baby from the car. When he came back, Frazier saw Haliburton and the other woman fighting. He dropped the car seat to join the altercation, police said. A witness told investigators the child fell out of the seat onto the ground crying and had blood coming from his lip. Haliburton and Frazier picked the child up, put him in the car and drove away, police said.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I CAN’T AFFORD A VACATION WITH MY LOVER

A 32-year-old man from India hatched a fake terror plot to avoid holidaying with his girlfriend. Yes, you read that right. Motaparthi Vamshi Krishna, who incidentally is married with a child, couldn’t afford a vacation his “online girlfriend” desired, Straits Times reports. But not one to let go of his male pride, the imaginative Hyderabadi decided to create a situation where the proposed vacation becomes a non-starter due to external reasons and not because he is broke. He sent a hoax mail to the police in which he pretended to be a woman who has overheard a plane hijack plan. The incident resulted in heightened security at many major airports in India last week. Until the Hyderabad City Police discovered the real deal. They traced the sender’s IP address back to an internet cafe. And later, arrested the bloke.

