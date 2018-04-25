Boner Fight for April 25th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: DON’T SHOVE THE MONKEY

Monkey 1 – Man 0. A tourist got a lesson in the law of the jungle when he tried to push a monkey into a pond — and the PO’ed primate fought back. Online video of the incident at the Xitian Temple in the Chinese province of Jiangsu shows the animal perched on a rail, when the man shoves it over the edge, to the sounds of laughter by other sightseers. About a second later, the irritated monkey leaps back over the barrier, and scratches the man on the hand and gives chase.

Boner Candidate #2: USE YOUR MIDDLE FINGER TO GET THE ATTENTION OF POLICE.

A 67-year-old man was sentenced to eight months in prison after he admitted to using a laser jamming device to avoid detection by speed cameras. Timothy Hill was caught by police after he flipped off mobile speed camera vans on three separate occasions. He was also banned from driving for one year. Traffic Constable Andrew Forth said that Hill made himself an easy target by “repeatedly gesturing at police camera vans with your middle finger while you’re driving a distinctive car.”“If you want to attract our attention, repeatedly gesturing at police camera vans with your middle finger while you’re driving a distinctive car fitted with a laser jammer is an excellent way to do it.” Police were able to detect the laser jammer on his White Range Rover, which had personalized license plates making him easy to track down. Police said when they spoke with him he denied driving the car, claiming he was working 60 miles away. They also said that Hill tried to destroy the jamming device.

